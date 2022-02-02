Clear Netflix’s ‘Continue Watching’ Row With New Feature

A new feature added to the platform makes it possible to clear Netflix‘s Continue Watching Row. The streaming giant announced this a few days ago.

Clear Netflix Continue Watching

It’s a nice feature for users because sometimes you may end up not finishing a movie or TV series you started. Sometimes the content will stay in this section even if you did finish it.

According to Netflix:

Starting today, members around the world can remove a TV show or movie from your ‘Continue Watching’ row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply click on a show or film, and select “Remove from Continue Watching” from the page options. If you change your mind, you can also undo that removal by clicking the back arrow button. Whether you’re deleting a new pick you’re not feeling, an old favorite you’ve rewatched too many times or Marie Kondo-ing your whole row, this new button lets you constantly keep your ‘Continue Watching’ row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch.

The company says this capability is available for web, mobile, and TV.