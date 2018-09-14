Here Are The Countries That Support eSIM in the new iPhones

Apple’s new phones have dual-SIM technology and one of them is an eSIM. An eSIM makes it easier to switch between carriers. But right now only ten countries in the world support it.

eSIM

The countries that offer eSIM support include Austria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, India, Spain, the UK, and the U.S. Smaller carriers like Sprint and others in the US don’t offer eSIM support yet. This means you’ll need to switch over to T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T.

Sprint told PCMag that it will eventually support eSIM technology, but didn’t give a specific timeframe. It’s also worth noting that Sprint and T-Mobile are undergoing plans to merge.

There is a special iPhone model for Chinese users that will have two physical SIM cards instead of an eSIM. Later this year Apple will release an iOS 12 update that will include an eSIM software update.

