Deezer Hi Fi Comes to Mobile and Web

Deezer launched its hi-fidelity audio service for mobile and web on Monday. It gives users access to over 52 million songs in FLAC audio files on mobile devices.

Deezer Hi-Fi on Your Phone

The service costs $14.99 a month, although users can get their first 90 days for free before December 31st. It is advertising-free, with tracks, playlists, and mixes available to download and listen to offline. The service is available on iOS, Android, web, and desktop. “We’re proud to say that we’re completely obsessed with sound. If you turn on HiFi and close your eyes, it’s like you’re in the studio with your favorite artist. Having Deezer HiFi on mobile and web means you can always feel this, even if you’re on the go” said Chief Product and Growth Officer, Stefan Tweraser.

Deezer said has added 11 million FLAC quality tracks to its library. It saw a 45% increase in our HiFi subscribers worldwide last year. Almost 18 percent of those came from the U.S