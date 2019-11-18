Apple Releases iOS 13.2.3 With Bug Fixes for Messages and Mail

Apple released iOS 13.2.3 today along with iPadOS 13.2.3. It has bug fixes for Messages, Mail, and other improvements.

iOS 13.2.3 Release Notes

Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

You can update your devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

