Disney CEO Bob Iger Quits Apple Board

Bob Iger has resigned from Apple’s board of directors. The Disney CEO stepped down on September 10, but the news became public in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing Friday.

Bob Iger Steps Away from Disney+ vs Apple TV+ Conflict

Mr. Iger joined Apple’s board in November 2011. His resignation happened on the same day that Apple announced details of its video streaming service – Apple TV+. Disney’s rival offering, Disney+, will launch November 12, 2019 costing $6.99 per month. Apple TV+ will launch just days earlier, November 1, at a cost of $4.99 a month. As recently as April 2019 Mr. Iger indicated that he planned to stay on the Apple board. However, it appears that the two services going head-to-head has made that impossible. Disney+ is though going to be available on Apple TV.

Leaving on Good Terms

In statements both parties praised one another (via Hollywood Reporter). Mr. Iger said:

I have the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple and for my fellow board members. Apple is one of the world’s most admired companies, known for the quality and integrity of its products and its people, and I am forever grateful to have served as a member of the company’s board.

In its statement, Apple said it intended to continue to work with Mr. Iger and Disney: