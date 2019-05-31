Disney Exec Joins Apple to Lead Video in London

LONDON – Longtime Disney executive Chiara Cipriani has joined Apple. She will work as Director fo Video Services in London.

Disney+ Executive Swaps Sides

Ms. Cipriani joined Apple earlier in May (via Bloomberg News). She worked at Disney for over 10 years. In that time she managed DisneyLife and rose to become vice president of Disney+ International.

Battle For Media Talent

The move is a further bolstering of media talent at Apple, as the company prepares to launch its Apple TV+ service and compete with Netflix and others. In April, it made two significant media hires. First Molly Thompson, the founder of A&E Indie Films, joined as head of documentaries. Days later, Lionsgate veteran Danielle DePalma arrived as a senior film and TV series marketing executive.