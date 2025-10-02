Disney+ iOS and tvOS Apps Revamped as Hulu Expands Globally

Disney is preparing one of its biggest streaming shakeups yet. The company is rolling out a major redesign for the Disney+ app on iOS and tvOS, just as Hulu gears up for a global launch. The changes mark a clear shift toward a single, unified platform that brings together Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN content in one place.

Hulu Goes Global, App Gets a Makeover

Disney confirmed in a company press release that Hulu will replace the existing “Star” branding worldwide as it expands into global markets. The change coincides with a major Disney+ redesign that reflects its new role as a unified streaming hub.

The updated app introduces a new navigation bar, including a “For You” tab that brings together personalized recommendations and unfinished shows. The layout mirrors Apple’s TV app and Netflix’s redesigned home screen, both of which focus on simplicity and user-driven discovery.

Each streaming service now gets its own dedicated tab. Depending on your subscription, you’ll see sections for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN, with bundled users gaining quick access to all three libraries. A new “Live” tab also joins the sidebar, offering direct entry to 24/7 streams and live TV.

Smarter Personalization and Fresh UI Elements

Disney says it has upgraded its recommendation system to improve the accuracy of content suggestions. Profiles will be more visible throughout the interface, making it easier to switch accounts and keep recommendations relevant.

Other updates include:

New content tags like “Season Finale” and “New Movie”

Cinematic poster artwork for shows and films

Video previews directly in the Hero carousel

A dynamic brand row highlighting recent releases

Widgets are also coming to iOS, letting you launch shows from your home screen. Disney teased future “mobile-first” experiences planned for next year, though details are still under wraps.

The redesigned app will roll out alongside Hulu’s international debut, setting the stage for a more connected streaming experience across platforms.