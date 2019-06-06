Drive.ai Potentially Being Bought by Apple

Apple is reportedly looking to purchase self-driving car startup Drive.ai. If the move goes ahead it will be an acqui-hire. Consequently, engineers will move from Drive.ai to Apple, according to The Information, which broke the story.

Purchase Amid Drive.AI Struggles

Apple declined to comment on the speculation. However, it has been working to boost its position in the autonomous vehicle field. The cost of the potential deal was not known at the time of this writing.

Drive.ai itself is reportedly struggling and looking for a buyer. In October 2018, the company partnered with the City of Arlington, Texas and launched a self-driving on-demand service for the general public. The system operated near the Texas Rangers’ and Dallas Cowboys’ stadiums, amongst other places.