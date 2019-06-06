Tim Cook Pays D-Day Tribute

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute as the world marked the 75th-anniversary of D-Day Thursday. He said those that had stormed the beaches at Normandy had “changed the course of history.”

D-Day Sacrifice Never Forgotten

Mr. Cook tweeted a poignant picture of him walking through a war memorial. In the accompanying message, he said that “150,000 brave souls stormed the beaches of Normandy” and that “their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

75 years ago, with the eyes of the world upon them, 150,000 brave souls stormed the beaches of Normandy and changed the course of history. We honor every hero who came home and the thousands who rest there for eternity. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/899fB7UZrG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 6, 2019

As well as D-Day, Mr. Cook has used his Twitter account this week to mark the start of Pride month and the Muslim festival of Eid Al Fitr. He also made more political statements on the social network. On Wednesday he thanked House lawmakers for passing the Dreams and Promises Act and tweeted about World Environment Day.