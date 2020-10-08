On Thursday privacy search engine DuckDuckGo announced new map tools that help people plan travel routes with walking and driving directions. Like its embedded maps, the new feature is powered by Apple’s MapKit JS framework.

DuckDuckGo Directions

Now, in addition to viewing location and map search results, travelers will see a route overview with distance and travel time. In the example given by the search engine, a person could search for “Tower of London” and see an expanded map as well as a new “Directions” button.

Clicking on Directions will show search fields to enter a starting point and a destination. By default, the starting point will be set to your current location, which DuckDuckGo stores anonymously. Users will see the best routes they can travel on, and like other mapping tools the routes are recalculated when the starting point is changed.