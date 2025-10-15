Eddy Cue explains why Apple TV no longer needs the “Plus”

Apple removed the Plus from Apple TV because the service no longer needs a qualifier to explain what it is. On The Town podcast hosted by Matt Belloni, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, Eddy Cue, said the company reached a simple conclusion about timing and clarity for the streaming brand.

Cue grounded the shift in Apple’s broader naming history for paid tiers that sit above free versions of products you already know. He pointed to iCloud Plus and News Plus as examples that originally justified the suffix while Apple TV matured from launch into a subscription people recognize without extra hints.

The change, Cue said, reflects how audiences already talk about the service when they recommend shows and films to friends. “I just decided, we just decided,” he told The Town, adding that the team stayed consistent with other services before, but now sees the identity as established enough to stand without the old marker.

Why Apple says confusion will not follow

Apple believes the simpler name will not blur lines between services, apps, and hardware that share similar labels in everyday conversation. “Our hardware is called Apple TV 4K for your TV,” Cue said, drawing a clean line between the streaming product, the app, and the small box that sits under your screen.

He also noted that the app has long carried the Apple TV name across third-party platforms, which sets an existing pattern for customers who open it on devices that are not made by Apple. You can expect the language to stay consistent across storefronts, remote buttons, and menus that already use Apple TV as the label.

The shorter name also captures how viewers already shorten brand references in speech. People ask what is new on Apple TV the way they ask what is new on Netflix or Prime Video, which keeps conversation natural and unforced across different homes.

Timing, identity, and a small bit of theater

The interview carried a neat bit of symmetry for Apple’s entertainment push that you probably noticed. Belloni appeared earlier this year as himself in The Studio on Apple TV, while Cue returned the favor by stepping onto Belloni’s podcast to explain the rebrand choices in his own voice.

The takeaway for you is straightforward even if you liked saying TV Plus in quick chats. You will open the same app, pay for the same subscription, and watch the same shows, only now the name matches how you already speak about it when you share a recommendation with someone you trust.