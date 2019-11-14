Elizabeth Warren Blasts Goldman Sachs Over Apple Card Bias Allegations

Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Goldman Sachs over claims it discriminated against women whilst assigning Apple Card credit limits (via Bloomberg News). The Massachusetts senator, who is seeking the Democratic Presidential nomination, criticized the way the bank had responded to the allegations.

Elizabeth Warren Tells Goldman Sachs – ‘Sorry…That’s Not How it Works’

Speaking in Concord, New Hampshire, Senator Warren said:

Yeah, great. So let’s just tell every woman in America, ‘You might have been discriminated against, on an unknown algorithm, it’s on you to telephone Goldman Sachs and tell them to straighten it out. Sorry guys, that’s not how it works.

Her comments followed those from Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee. He said that he is looking into how valid the claims of bias against women Apple Card applications are. Goldman Sachs strongly denied any discrimination took place.