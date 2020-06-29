Exxon Mobil Offers 3% Cash Back With Apple Pay

Exxon Mobil is offering a deal for Apple customers. When you use Exxon and Mobil stations you can get 3% cash back when you use an Apple Card with Apple Pay.

3% Daily Cash Back

This offer includes gas, car washes, and purchases inside the gas station. To get started, you’ll have to use Apple Pay within the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. Once a qualifying purchase has been made you’ll get cash back on the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app.

Exxon Mobil isn’t the only company offering 3% cash back rewards with Apple. Others include Walgreens, Nike, Uber, and others.