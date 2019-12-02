Facebook Begins Rollout of New Photo Transfer Tool

Facebook announced that it is rolling a new photo transfer tool. It allows users to transfer their photos from the social network to other services.

Transfer Photos From Facebook to Google Photos

The photo transfer service became available to users in Ireland on Monday. They can move photos and videos from Facebook to Google Photos. However, Facebook intends to roll the service out globally, according to its Director of Privacy and Public Policy Steve Satterfield said. The social media giant is part of the Data Transfer Project. It launched this new tool in a bid to improve data portability, he said. In a blog post, Mr. Satterfield explained:

For almost a decade, we’ve enabled people to download their information from Facebook. The photo transfer tool we’re starting to roll out today is based on code developed through our participation in the open-source Data Transfer Project and will first be available to people in Ireland, with worldwide availability planned for the first half of 2020.

The photo transfer service is available in the same ‘Your Facebook Information’ section where users can download your other data. Mr. Sattersfield’s blog post emphasized user privacy. For example, he said that all transferred will be encrypted and users will also be asked for their password prior to transfer.