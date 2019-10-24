Amazon Fire TV Stick now Offers Apple TV App

Amazon announced today that the Fire TV Stick (2nd gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K now both offer the Apple TV app.

Fire TV Stick

Customers will have access to their entire library with TV shows and movies they’ve bought or rented from Apple. Apple TV+ will also be available for the TV Sticks once the service launches on November 1.

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K customers will be able to download the app starting today in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in over 50 countries can also find the Apple TV app in the Amazon Appstore on their Fire TV. The app will be coming soon to Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula sound bar. The Apple TV app is not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick (1st Gen).

