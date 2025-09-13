For proper iPhone 17 Pro fast charging you’ll need a new 40W charger

What changed on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple bumped wired fast charging to “up to 50% in ~20 minutes” when paired with a 40W or higher USB-C power adapter. The reason isn’t just wattage; the phone negotiates a new USB Power Delivery 3.2, SPR AVS profile that allows finer voltage control and faster ramp-up without stressing the battery. In short: more precise power, managed smarter, equals quicker top-ups.

Which charger actually hits the new top speed

Right now, the clean match is Apple’s 40W Dynamic Power Adapter (60W peak). It’s compact, travel-friendly, and designed to deliver the exact PD 3.2 AVS profile iPhone 17/17 Pro expects for that ~20-minute 50% target. Third-party options supporting PD 3.2 AVS will arrive, but many current 30–45W PD 3.0/3.1 bricks don’t expose the same AVS behavior, so they cap out at slower speeds.

Will my current charger work?

Yes—any PD-compliant USB-C charger will safely charge your iPhone. The difference is time:

20–30W bricks: fine for overnight and desk use; expect ~30 minutes to reach 50% (and sometimes longer).

bricks: fine for overnight and desk use; expect ~30 minutes to reach 50% (and sometimes longer). 35–45W PD 3.0/3.1 bricks: may improve wired speeds, but typically won’t match the new 20-minute mark without AVS.

bricks: may improve wired speeds, but typically won’t match the new 20-minute mark without AVS. MagSafe wireless: easier, but slower; plan on ~30 minutes to ~50% with the right adapter.

Cable matters (a little)

For up to 40W, a good 3A USB-C to USB-C cable is enough. Save 5A e-marked cables for >60W laptop chargers. Keep cables short and reputable to reduce voltage drop.

Fastest-charge playbook (do these)

Plug in over USB-C for peak speed (skip wireless if you’re in a rush).

for peak speed (skip wireless if you’re in a rush). Keep it cool : avoid gaming or hot cars while charging.

: avoid gaming or hot cars while charging. Pop the thick case off if the phone runs warm.

if the phone runs warm. Enable Optimized Battery Charging to protect long-term health.

to protect long-term health. Airplane mode briefly can shave a minute or two in bad signal areas.

FAQs

Is this proprietary “Apple fast charging”?

No. It’s standard USB-PD 3.2 (SPR AVS). Apple’s adapter simply supports the exact new profile today; third-party chargers with PD 3.2 AVS will follow.

Does only iPhone 17 Pro get the 20-minute 50%?

No. iPhone 17 and 17 Pro support it with a 40W+ USB-C adapter. The iPhone Air charges quickly too, but its published figures are different.

What about MagSafe?

It’s more convenient, not the fastest. Expect around 50% in ~30 minutes with the proper wall adapter; wired USB-C remains quicker.

Will a higher-watt laptop brick (60–100W) be even faster?

Not necessarily. The phone draws what it needs. Without the right PD 3.2 AVS support, more watts on the label won’t improve iPhone’s curve.

How much is Apple’s 40W adapter?

$39. It’s compact, foldable, and rated 40W sustained / 60W peak.