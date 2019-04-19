Foxconn Wisconsin Project Still Happening

Despite Wisconsin’s governor wanting to change his mind on the deal, Foxconn says its still committed to the project (via Reuters).

Wisconsin Project

Foxconn’s Wisconsin project is a proposed 20 million square foot campus, and the company pledged to create 13,000 jobs for Wisconsin citizens…eventually. Earlier this year Foxconn said it had slowed down its hiring pace.

Foxconn remains committed to our contract…Foxconn’s commitment to job creation in Wisconsin remains long term and will span over the length of the WEDC (Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation) contract and beyond.

In order to qualify for tax credits, the supplier has to meet certain hiring and capital investment goals. In 2018 it didn’t meet the goal of 260 workers, instead hiring 178, and so didn’t earn the tax credit of up to US$9.5 million.

