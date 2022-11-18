Foxconn Freezes Hiring-Blitz for the Weekend Due to Limited Quarantine Space

Foxconn, a notable supplier of the Apple iPhone, is facing a 3-day hiring freeze due to a shortage of space for those quarantining due to COVID-19.

Suspension of all hiring will last through Saturday due to a strict COVID-19 quarantine policy. This news arrives as the holiday season continues to approach.

iPhone Manufacturer Foxconn Experiences 3-Day Hiring Freeze

In an article by the South China Morning Post, Foxconn is facing a 3-day hiring freeze due to a lack of quarantine-space in regard to COVID-19. With this being the largest iPhone factory, this news comes at a time when Apple may not be meeting holiday expectations.

According to the report, Foxconn is now in need of 100,000 employees for the factory to once again reach full capacity. Additionally, the factory also experienced a COVID-19 influenced mass exodus earlier in the month. However, an anonymous employee for Foxconn informed SCMP that the company currently has over 100,000 applications within its job portal.

Facing some of the harshest COVID-19 restrictions, the outbreak has caused numerous problems for Foxconn and iPhone production. Starting around mid-October, an outbreak of COVID-19 brought about new lockdowns. The harsh restrictions has caused notable outrage amongt workers.

Foxconn’s largest plant requires 300,000 employees according to SCMP. However, while conditions have caused an exodus, new hires also face restrictions. The report mentions that new employees must quarantine for four days at a “designated location” according to a recent notice provided by the company.

However, Foxconn has been trying to keep employees and gain new hires through incentives.

The restrictions have been noticeable for Apple, with the company announcing delays of the iPhone 14. With it being increasingly unlikely to order an iPhone from Apple and receive it before Christmas, this new information is only likely to stir even more troublesome times during the holiday season.

As we enter deeper into the holidays, it seems plausible that issues are likely to continue. Those looking for the new iPhone 14 may be out luck, at least, when shopping directly through Apple. For those interested in purchasing a device, be sure to check local retailers and service providers.

Have you had an issue ordering an iPhone 14 this holiday season? Let us know in the comments.