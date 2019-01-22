Foxconn Execs Heading to India, Potentially Moving iPhone Manufacturing There

Further reports emerged Tuesday that Foxconn will begin assembling iPhones in India. The move, if confirmed, would mark a significant shift away from China for both Apple and the Taiwanese manufacturer.

Foxconn factory

Moving Away From U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The Wall Street Journal reported that senior executives at the firm would head to India in February to discuss a potential move. The delegation could even include Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou. Production could be shifted in light of the ongoing tensions between China and the U.S.

The move could be good news for consumers. Apple would avoid the 20% imposed on devices imported from China if if it manufactured them in India instead. Therefore, it could reduce the cost of high-end iPhone models

Apple has previously built low-end iPhone models in India. This includes the iPhone 6S, which was manufactured in India by Wistron, not Foxconn. Foxconn already produces smartphones for Xiamoi in India. In December 2018 it was reported that the iPhone X could start to be assembled in India in 2019.

