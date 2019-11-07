T-Mobile Offers First Responders Free 5G for 10 Years

T-Mobile CEO John Legere said that his company will give first responders free 5G service for a decade. However, there’s a catch: It will only happen if T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint can fully happen (via The Verge).

Free 5G

Under the new company which will still be called T-Mobile, the program would be part of its Connecting Heroes Initiative. State and local public and nonprofit law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies can sign up for the program on T-Mobile’s website.

First responders are under more pressure than ever before. With the 5G network New T-Mobile will create, we can do our part to help say thanks. We’re talking about connecting every public and nonprofit state and local police fire and EMS agency and every one of their first responders with unlimited talk, text, and smartphone data with the highest network priority.

If all agencies sign up Mr. Legere says they would save around US$7.7 billion over the next decade. Although the Justice Department and FCC approved the merger earlier this year, the companies still face opposition from states.

