Apple Releases iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 with Bug Fixes

Apple released iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 on Thursday, a bug fix release that addresses several issues. The biggest issue fixed is an issue that caused apps running in the background to quit.
Apple’s patch notes:
Patch Notes for iOS 13.2.2
- Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
- Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose mobile signal after a call
- Addresses an issue where mobile data may temporarily not be available
- Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
- Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
- Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories
iOS 13.2.2 is a 134.8MB over-the-air download for iPhone 11 Pro.
Patch Notes for iPadOS 13.2.2
- Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
- Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
- Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
- Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories
iPadOS 13.2.2 is a 550.8MB download on iPad 10.2-inch.
Leave a Reply