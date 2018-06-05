Apple is Allowing Free App Trials for Non-Subscription Apps

Apple updated the App Store guidelines to let developers offer free app trials for non-subscription apps. This is a great choice and will let customers try apps before they buy.

Free App Trials

Section 3.1 of the guidelines say:

Non-subscription apps may offer a free time-based trial period before presenting a full unlock option by setting up a Non-Consumable IAP item at Price Tier 0 that follows the naming convention: “14-day Trial.” Prior to the start of the trial, your app must clearly identify its duration, the content or services that will no longer be accessible when the trial ends, and any downstream charges the user would need to pay for full functionality.

Apple has been showcasing subscription-based apps with free trials in the App Store for a while now. These new free trials will probably be added to the mix.

