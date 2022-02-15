GiveSendGo Data Breach Affects Donors of ‘Freedom Convoy’

Attackers have breached the systems of GiveSendGo, a Christian fundraising platform. People who donated to the Freedom Convoy in Canada.

GiveSendGo Data Breach

Here are some of the details according to HaveIBeenPwned:

Breach date : February 7, 2022

: February 7, 2022 Date added to HIBP : February 15, 2022

: February 15, 2022 Compromised accounts : 89,966

: 89,966 Compromised data: Email addresses, Geographic locations, Names, Purchases

On Monday, GiveSendGo’s website was redirecting visitors to a page believed to be controlled by the attackers, although it no longer loads. According to TechCrunch:

The redirected page condemned the truckers who descended on Canada’s capital to oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, causing widespread disruption to traffic and trade for more than a week.

The page linked to a file that contained records from the GiveSendGo data breach. Afterwards, Distributed Detail of Decrets, a nonprofit leak website, said it received 30 Mb of donor information that included email addresses, names, ZIP codes, and IP addresses.

What is Freedom Convoy?

Staring in January, the Canada convoy protest, also known as the Freedom Convoy, is an ongoing blockade across Canada. Originally, the people protested vaccine mandates for crossing the border into the United States, but have since shifted to opposing COVID-19 restrictions in general.

The convoy is made up of hundreds of vehicles including big rig semi-trucks, as well as people in the streets. They have said they won’t leave until all COVID-19 restrictions and mandates have been repealed. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden have discussed the issue, and PM Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act, the enactment of which is rare. This authorizes the federal government to take temporary measures to respond to public welfare emergencies, public order emergencies, international emergencies and war emergencies.

In 2021, Canada and the U.S. had let unvaccinated truckers to cross the board and exempt them from vaccine mandates, to prevent disruptions to supply chains. Those exemptions ended on January 15, 2022.