Reminder: Google Drive for Mac to be Replaced May 12 (Update)

Late last year Google announced that Google Drive for Mac will end. The company stopped supporting it on December 11, 2017 and it will shut down completely on May 12, 2018. It’s being replaced with a new app called Backup and Sync.

Update: A previous version of this article stated that the end date was March 12, 2018. It turns out that Google pushed the release date to May 12, 2018 to give customers more time to transition to the new software.

Google Drive for Mac

If you already use the Google Drive app to back up certain things on your computer, you should already start seeing messages to download Backup and Sync. If not, you can download it here. If you’re a G Suite customer, you’ll be getting a new tool called Drive File Stream.

Backup and Sync will let you backup and sync photos and files from Mac folders, USB drives, and SD cards. This is different from Google Drive as that needed a separate app for files and photos. And instead of having a single Drive folder, you can back up any folder you want. It probably won’t affect you much, and it will make your backup solution even more streamlined.