Google Photos Brings Custom Sticker Creation to iOS

Google Photos has started rolling out a feature that lets you turn your own photos into stickers. The tool works on iPhones and iPads running iOS 17 or later, but there’s no sign of an Android release.

When you open an eligible photo on iOS, Google Photos highlights the subject with a shimmer effect. You can then press and hold to create a sticker, which can either be copied to your clipboard or shared directly into apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messages. The stickers are static once created, meaning you can’t edit or modify them after saving.

How It Works

Google explains the process in simple steps: open the Google Photos app, select a photo with a clear subject in the foreground, and wait for the shimmer effect to outline the subject. Once the sticker is generated, you choose to either copy it or share it.

On its support page, Google advises users to “choose photos with a subject that’s clearly defined in the foreground” for best results. The company also confirms that stickers cannot be modified after creation.

The page further notes that the feature requires iOS 17 or newer. For now, Android users will not see this option. Google has not provided any timeline for when or if Android will get it.

This move appears to align Google Photos more closely with Apple’s native Photos app, which already offers a similar background-removal sticker option. However, the lack of support on Android stands out, especially since Samsung’s gallery app introduced the ability to lift subjects from photos several years ago.