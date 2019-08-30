Happy #positiveTwitterday Everybody

Social media can be an unpleasant place sometimes. To try and improve things a bit, Friday is #positiveTwitterday.

#positiveTwitterDay Trending

Twitter users tired of the sniping, arguing, and fake news on the social network. So they are coming together to make it a happier place. On #positiveTwitterday people are sharing messages of kindness. Yhe hashtag was trending in the UK Friday morning, and will probably spread as other parts of the world wake up. Interestingly, I had not seen it used by official Twitter accounts at the time of this writing. Perhaps they do not want to acknowledge the need for such a day and the negativity that is so often on their platform.

Anyway, enjoy the good vibes. You could even Tweet your positive feelings over to us at @macobserver!