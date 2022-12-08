New Holiday Savings Promotion Arrives to Apple Pay

Apple Pay is bringing a wealth of new holiday promotions certain to offer many advantages and perks to customers during the season.

The new Apple Pay Perks arrive with 12 different savings offers from various merchants, and all offers are good starting today until Thursday, Dec. 15.

Apple Offering 12 Holiday Promotions in Support of Apple Pay

New Apple Pay Perks are arriving, offering customers the chance to save when shopping online (or through a mobile app) through various retailers. Spotted by iMore, Apple Pay now features promotions with Fender, Columbia and more.

For these promotions, some will require the use of Apple Pay while making your purchase. Others will require a specific promo code when checking out, so customers should be aware of this stipulation when making their purchases online.

The following promotions run until Thursday, Dec. 15:

1-800-Flowers: Customers can receive $15 off of orders $44.99 or more by using the promotional code APPLEPAY.

Apotheke: APPLEPAY promo code will get customers 20% off candles and more.

Columbia: Spending $125 or more will net $25 off purchases.

Fair Harbor: Code APPLEPAY nets customers 25% off clothing and more

Fender: The purchase of any full-priced standard guitar or bass will net customers a free accessory bundle with the promo code APPLEPAY.

Goat: Up to 70% of “select styles”.

Hotel Tonight: The promo code APPLEPAYHT nets customers 10% off hotel reservations.

Intermix: Promo code APPLEPAY nets 25% off purchases.

Le Creuset: Code APPLEPAY nets customers a free set of Heritage Baking Dishes when making a purchase of $250 or more.

Revovle: Purchases in-app can see 16% off “select styles” with code APPLEPAY

Stadium Goods: Purchases made in-app can receive free ground shipping.

Theory: Customers can save 10% on purchases.

Of course, using the Apple Card on your purchases can also net you 2% cash back. Additionally, Apple is currently running a promotion for its card, wherein new customers can get 5% cash back when making Apple purchases. The new offer lasts until Dec. 25, and is available to anyone opening a new Apple Card.

What are you looking forward to shopping for this holiday season? Let us know in the comments.