Apple TV+ Announces ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Starring Bill Crudup

Today, Apple TV+ has announced the new series Hello Tomorrow! which is set to star Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, who also serves as executive producer. The new dramedy stars Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Dewshane Williams and Hank Azaria alongside Crudup.

Apple TV+ Announces ‘Hello Tomorrow!’

The new series Hello Tomorrow! starring Billy Crudup is arriving to Apple TV+ Friday, Feb. 17 with 10 half-hour episodes. The series will debut with its first three episodes, with one new episode following every Friday until April 7, 2023.

According to an Apple TV+ press release,

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Alongside Crudup, who Apple TV+ viewers may recognize from The Morning Show, the series also features Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Dewshane Williams (In the Dark), Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan), Matthew Masher (Our Flag Means Our Death), Haneefah Wood (One Day at a Time) and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook).

The new series is a production by MRC Television, and features co-creators Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Along with Crudup serving as executive producer, Hello Tomorrow! also sees Jansen and Bhalla acting as executive producers alongside Stephen Falk (You’re the Worst) and Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World). The series also features executive producers from Mortal Media, including Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein.

It’s been a big week for Apple’s streaming service. Alongside the announcement of Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+ also officially unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant. Additionally, the streaming service also found itself landing 10 nominations at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. This includes Severance seeing nominations for both Best Drama Series and Adam Scott seeing a nod for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Hello Tomorrow! arrives Feb. 17 on Apple TV+.

What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.