How to Safely Get a Sora 2 Invite Code on iOS

Sora 2 is live on iPhone, but access is invite-only. You download the Sora app from the App Store, sign in with your OpenAI account, and enter a code during onboarding when prompted. OpenAI is rolling it out in phases to manage demand with holding access to United States and Canada for now.

OpenAI says you can request access in the app and get a push notification when your account opens up. Early users receive limited invite codes to share with others. Several outlets report this friend-pass system and the limited regional launch. Although, Sora is an iOS only app, its ranking on app store just hit number 3.

How invites work on iOS

Start with the official path. Download Sora on iPhone, sign in with your OpenAI account, and join the in-app waitlist. You will get a notification when your account is approved. This is the cleanest way to get in.

You can also ask a friend who already has access. OpenAI’s limited friend-pass system means some users receive a handful of codes to share. If you receive one, enter it in the app’s invite field during setup. Avoid resellers and code “exchanges.” Business Insider tracked code resales on eBay and noted OpenAI warns against selling or buying invites. That risks scams and can violate terms.

If you subscribe to ChatGPT Pro, you stand a better chance. OpenAI and industry coverage indicate Pro users are prioritized for earlier access to Sora 2 and the higher quality Sora 2 Pro experience on the web, with app support to follow. That does not guarantee a code, but it improves your place in line.

Follow geography rules. The app currently opens in the U.S. and Canada. If your Apple ID or device region is outside those countries, you will wait for expansion. Do not rely on VPNs or third-party marketplaces. Stick to official channels and friend passes.

Quick steps

Install Sora on iOS. Sign in with your OpenAI account. Join the in-app waitlist and enable notifications. Ask trusted contacts for a friend pass. If you use ChatGPT Pro, keep it active for priority access.

Bottom line: use the App Store, the in-app waitlist, and legitimate friend passes. Ignore resellers. You will get in without risking your account or your money.