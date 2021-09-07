Disney is raising the prices of on-demand Hulu plans by US$1.00 to push subscribers to its Disney Bundle and Live TV packages (via Variety).

Hulu Price Increase

The price increase will start on October 8 in an effort from Disney to push subscribers to its Disney Bundle and Hulu Live TV packages. The two on-demand plans, with ads and without ads, will increase for both new and current subscribers. Hulu with ads will be US$6.99/month while Hulu without ads will be US$12.99/month.

]The changes won’t affect the pricing of the Hulu + Live TV plans (US$64.99/month with ads, US$70.99/month without ads) or the Disney Bundle at US$13.99/month in the U.S.