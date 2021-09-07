Apple has sent out official invites for its 2021 Fall product event. It’s set for September 14 at 10:00AM PT, 1:00 ET. Like last year the event will be 100% virtual.

Apple September 2021 Event

With this event Apple will recap software updates announced at WWDC21 – watchOS 8, iOS | iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. Additionally, we’ll see hardware rollouts with the iPhone 13. Rumors suggest we’ll be getting an Apple Watch Series 7 and possibly the third-generation of AirPods.

iOS 15

Here are some of the features coming with iOS 15:

Focus : Focus is a new feature that filters notifications and apps based on what a user wants to focus on. Customers can set their device to help them be in the moment by creating a custom Focus or selecting a suggested Focus, which uses on-device intelligence to suggest which people and apps are allowed to notify them.

: Focus is a new feature that filters notifications and apps based on what a user wants to focus on. Customers can set their device to help them be in the moment by creating a custom Focus or selecting a suggested Focus, which uses on-device intelligence to suggest which people and apps are allowed to notify them. Notifications : Notifications have been redesigned, adding contact photos for people and larger icons for apps that make them even easier to identify. To help reduce distraction, a new notification summary collects non-time-critical notifications for delivery at a more opportune time.

: Notifications have been redesigned, adding contact photos for people and larger icons for apps that make them even easier to identify. To help reduce distraction, a new notification summary collects non-time-critical notifications for delivery at a more opportune time. Machine Learning : Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allow users to take action. With Visual Look Up, users can learn more about popular art and landmarks around the world, plants and flowers found in nature, breeds of pets, and even find books. Spotlight now uses intelligence to search photos by location, people, scenes, or objects, and using Live Text, Spotlight can find text and handwriting in photos.

: Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allow users to take action. With Visual Look Up, users can learn more about popular art and landmarks around the world, plants and flowers found in nature, breeds of pets, and even find books. Spotlight now uses intelligence to search photos by location, people, scenes, or objects, and using Live Text, Spotlight can find text and handwriting in photos. Safari : Safari gets a new design that makes controls easier to reach with one hand and puts content front and center. Tab Groups allow users to save tabs and easily access them at any time across iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

: Safari gets a new design that makes controls easier to reach with one hand and puts content front and center. Tab Groups allow users to save tabs and easily access them at any time across iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple Maps : Users will experience significantly enhanced details in cities for neighborhoods, commercial districts, and more. When navigating using iPhone or CarPlay, Maps features a three-dimensional city-driving experience with new road details.

: Users will experience significantly enhanced details in cities for neighborhoods, commercial districts, and more. When navigating using iPhone or CarPlay, Maps features a three-dimensional city-driving experience with new road details. Apple Wallet : Later this year, customers in participating states in the US will be able to add their driver’s license or state IDs to Wallet. The Transportation Security Administration is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place customers can use their digital Identity Card in Wallet.

: Later this year, customers in participating states in the US will be able to add their driver’s license or state IDs to Wallet. The Transportation Security Administration is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place customers can use their digital Identity Card in Wallet. Weather: Weather includes more graphical displays of weather data, full-screen maps, and dynamic layouts that change based on conditions.

macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey will get many of the above features, as well as the following: