Totallee Hybrid MagSafe Cases Released for iPhone 12

Hybrid MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series are now available from totallee for US$39. In December this smartphone case line was introduced for the iPhone 13 lineup (pictured above).

Hybrid MagSafe Cases for iPhone 12

Both Hybrid and Hybrid MagSafe cases for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are being released.

As with other totallee cases, these new ones are ultra-thin. They feature a rigid bumper around the edges to protect from drops. It features a raised lip around the camera bump for protection when you lay the iPhone down.