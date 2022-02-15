New Apple Auction Includes Items From Steve Jobs, Doug Engelbart, With Atari Application

RR Auction is presenting a new auction, one that is themed called “The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple.” Online bidding for The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple by RR Auction began February 14 and will conclude March 17.

Steve Jobs Apple Auction

This small, specially curated selection traces the history of personal computers through documents and objects—and, specifically, the advent of Steve Jobs and Apple as chief popularizers of such products.

Bobby Livingston Executive VP at RR Auction:

As a document signed by Apple’s famed co-founders in the year of the company’s origin, and directly connected with the production of the Apple-1 Computer, this is an unparalleled, museum-quality piece.

Offered here are prototypes and early examples of some of the most innovative technologies ever conceived, including computer mouses developed by Doug Engelbart, Pong prototypes from the collection of its creator Allan Alcorn, and a sealed first-generation iPod.

A standout lot from the sale is an incredibly rare and historic 1976 Apple Computer check signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. The check is filled out and signed by Apple co-founders is payable to Kierulff Electronics for US$3,430, July 15, 1976. Headed “Apple Computer Company,” the check uses Apple’s first official address in Palo Alto, the location of an answering service and mail drop that they used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage.

Among additional autographic highlights that chronicle the life of Steve Jobs:

A handwritten poem in a high school yearbook.

His job application for Atari.

A signed example of Macworld #1.

Two lots include NFTs, non-fungible tokens traded on blockchains that people can buy, sell, trade, and collect.