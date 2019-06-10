iOS 12.3.2 Out Today, Fixing a Portrait Mode Bug

Apple is releasing iOS 12.3.2 today, and it fixes a Portrait Mode bug that some iPhone 8 Plus owners have been experiencing.

If you’re not seeing it, that’s because iOS 12.3.2 is limited strictly to the iPhone 8 Plus. You can update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 12.3.3 comes just two weeks after iOS 12.3.1, another bug-fixing update. The bug caused some 8 Plus models to capture Portrait Mode photos without the depth effect.

