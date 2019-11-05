Apple Releases iOS 13.3 Developer Beta 1

Today Apple has released iOS 13.3 developer beta 1, as well as betas of iPadOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.3.

iOS 13.3 Developer Beta 1

Apple’s developer page doesn’t show release notes yet. One issue that I’ve seen happen with iOS 13.2 is that some users report that it kills background tasks and apps a bit too aggressively.

This version is intended exclusively for software developers to test their apps and start adopting the new technologies in iOS. Make sure to back up your device and install only on systems you are prepared to erase if necessary. Released: November 5, 2019 Build: 17C5032d

You can install the profile for iOS 13.3 developer beta 1 here.

Further Reading:

[iOS 13.2 Aggressively Kills Background Apps and Tasks]

[App Sale: Right Now Affinity Photo is just $9.99]