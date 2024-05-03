iOS 18 Will Intro AI Features To Siri and Spotlight Search with Apple’s Ajax LLM

The talks of Apple working on generative AI have been making waves for a long time. The rumors were confirmed when Tim Cook mentioned Generative AI during a quarterly earnings call this February and added that they are coming “later this year,” which happens to be when Apple takes the wraps off its next iPhone 16 series.

However, we won’t have to wait so long to hear about most of the upcoming features because Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during the upcoming WWDC. That said, in terms of generative AI features, we are inching closer to experiencing what Apple has in store for us. Per reports, Apple will utilize Ajax’s large language model (LLM) for functioning, and it will be interesting to see how Apple intends to make do with it.

According to AppleInsider, Siri and Spotlight Search are in line for new generative AI features that work with Messages, Mail, Safari, etc. Safari might get a tool called Intelligent Browsing, which makes short summaries of webpages (if you use Arc Search, you may be familiar with how that works).

On top of that, Siri could also get a similar feature for Messages where Apple’s AI could analyze messages and suggest replies. This might work well, especially for group chats. In addition, Spotlight search will also improve, giving smarter results and better sorting in apps like Contacts and Calendar.

Most of the upcoming generative AI features for Apple devices may work on the device, rather than relying on a cloud-based server for data processing. It has many more advantages, including data privacy and a reduction in delay. However, for detailed replies or summaries, some processing might rely on Apple’s servers.

Source