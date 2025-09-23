iOS 26.1 Could Bring Support for Third-Party Smartwatches

Apple Watch and iPhone have long been inseparable, with seamless integration defining their appeal. But new code found in iOS 26.1 beta 1 suggests Apple may finally be opening the door for third party wearables to work more closely with the iPhone.

Notification Forwarding in Testing

According to Macworld, the beta includes an unreleased feature called Notification Forwarding. The code indicates that iPhone notifications could be displayed on non Apple devices, potentially including smartwatches from other manufacturers.

The system appears to support only one accessory at a time and enabling it would disable Apple Watch notifications. This design suggests Apple is building a controlled but functional way for third party devices to mirror the iPhone’s alerts.

Signs of New Pairing Frameworks

The same beta code points to changes in how accessories pair with iPhones. New frameworks, including one labeled AccessoryExtension, remain incomplete but suggest Apple plans to simplify non-Apple hardware connections.

If implemented, these changes could ease pairing for users who prefer third party wearables or other accessories with iPhones.

Possible EU Influence

Apple has not confirmed the feature, but timing and context point toward regulatory pressure. Earlier this year, the European Commission enforced rules under the Digital Markets Act that require iPhones to support interoperability with smartwatches and other accessories. Notification access was a key part of those requirements, making it plausible that Notification Forwarding is designed with EU compliance in mind.

iOS 26.1 is expected to roll out for public in October, but Notification Forwarding may not launch immediately. It could arrive in a later update once Apple finishes the underlying frameworks. If released widely, it would mark a significant shift in Apple’s approach to third-party accessories and give iPhone owners more freedom in choosing their smartwatch.