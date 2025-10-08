iOS 26 glitch floods one iPhone with 168,219 contacts

A Reddit post making the rounds shows an iPhone claiming it holds 168,219 contacts after an iOS 26 update. The screen even offered to “Share All 168,219 Contacts.” Commenters said the list contained hundreds of duplicates.

The behavior looks less like a sudden surge of friends and more like a classic sync loop. When multiple address books are enabled—iCloud, Outlook/Exchange, Google—the same entries can be pulled in more than once, then re-indexed as new items.

Other plausible triggers include re-imported vCards/CSVs that were already merged elsewhere, third-party contact or CRM accounts left enabled in Settings, or a temporary indexing miscount that sometimes appears after major updates.

If this hits your device, Apple’s built-in tools are the first stop. In Phone → Contacts, iOS may show a “Duplicates Found” banner; tapping it lets you Merge All. In Settings → Contacts → Accounts, turning off non-essential sources such as old Exchange or Gmail profiles can reveal whether one service is cloning the book.

Toggling iCloud Contacts off and back on can also force a clean resync: Settings → [your name] → iCloud → Show All → Contacts → Off (choose “Keep on My iPhone”), wait half a minute, then On again. A restart helps the index rebuild.

For bulk cleanup, macOS Contacts offers Card → Look for Duplicates → Merge and easy multi-select deletion. On the web, iCloud Contacts and Google Contacts both include duplicate-merge tools that sync back to the phone after a refresh. Third-party utilities exist on iOS, but the system options usually get the job done.

Prevention is straightforward: keep only the accounts you actually use under Settings → Contacts → Accounts, avoid importing the same address book into multiple services, and when migrating between providers, finish the move and disable the old source to prevent circular syncing.

Bottom line: that six-figure contact count is almost certainly duplication, not reality. Trim the active accounts, merge duplicates, resync, and the total should return to normal.