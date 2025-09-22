iOS 26 Isn’t Winning People Over, and Google Searches Prove It

Apple rolled out iOS 26 to the public, but early signs show users are not embracing the update. Instead of enthusiasm, search behavior indicates widespread frustration. Queries on Google reveal that many iPhone owners are looking for ways to change, fix, or undo elements of the software rather than explore its new features.

Search Trends Tell the Story

Look at the top Google searches for iOS 26 and you see the pattern right away. Among the top searches are:

“How to make iOS 26 look like iOS 18”

“How to make iOS 26 less laggy”

“How to make iOS 26 run smoother”

“How to make iOS 26 look good”

These searches suggest that users are dissatisfied with both the visual design and performance. Instead of questions about features or tips, the focus is on appearance, speed, and stability.

Public Reaction Matches the Data

The search behavior aligns with public response. Tech journalist Andrew Martonik summed up the reaction bluntly, calling iOS 26 “ugly software” and questioning how the update shipped in its current state. His reaction mirrors complaints from many users who say the update feels rushed and unfinished.

Incredible. This isn’t a beta anymore. pic.twitter.com/UEeoGL6bEy — Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) September 20, 2025

For a running list of confirmed issues and available fixes, you can check our detailed guide on all reported iOS 26 bugs and issues with fixes.

A Shift in User Confidence

In past years, new iOS versions drove curiosity about hidden features or design upgrades. With iOS 26, the dominant response appears to be corrective. Users want to make the software faster, smoother, or more like earlier versions they preferred. This signals an unusually low level of confidence in Apple’s design choices.

What does it say actually

When users first search for fixes rather than features, confidence in the release drops. That can slow adoption and drive negative coverage. Apple can emphasize security or customization, but perception guides how quickly people update and how they rate the release.

If you rely on your iPhone for work, test iOS 26 on a secondary device before upgrading. If you already updated and want to reduce friction, look for community-tested visual and performance tweaks while waiting for official fixes.

Google searches and social posts show people are trying to change iOS 26, not celebrate it. Early evidence points to corrective behavior by users. That is a clear signal Apple should address quickly to restore confidence.