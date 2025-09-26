iOS 26 Simplifies Blocking Contacts on iPhone, here’s how

Apple tucked a small but useful change into the latest iPhone updates: a single place to manage everyone you’ve blocked.

Instead of bouncing between Phone, Messages, FaceTime, and Mail, you’ll now find one list at Settings → Privacy & Security → Blocked Contacts. Add or remove numbers and email addresses there, and the block applies across Apple’s communication apps on that device.

If you’re signed into the same Apple Account on multiple devices, your blocks carry over. Unblocking in one place also unblocks that contact everywhere.

Why it matters: it cuts friction for spam control and safety. It also pairs well with our guides on staying ahead of nuisance calls and texts.

How to find it fast

Open Settings Tap Privacy & Security Tap Blocked Contacts → Add New or Edit

Tip: If you use a third-party call-blocking app, its block list stays inside that app. Keep Apple’s list updated too for consistent results.