iOS 26 Simplifies Blocking Contacts on iPhone, here’s how

Apple tucked a small but useful change into the latest iPhone updates: a single place to manage everyone you’ve blocked.
Instead of bouncing between Phone, Messages, FaceTime, and Mail, you’ll now find one list at Settings → Privacy & Security → Blocked Contacts. Add or remove numbers and email addresses there, and the block applies across Apple’s communication apps on that device.
If you’re signed into the same Apple Account on multiple devices, your blocks carry over. Unblocking in one place also unblocks that contact everywhere.
Why it matters: it cuts friction for spam control and safety. It also pairs well with our guides on staying ahead of nuisance calls and texts.
How to find it fast
- Open Settings
- Tap Privacy & Security
- Tap Blocked Contacts → Add New or Edit
Keep going
- Stop spam calls and texts with built-in iPhone tools and filters (how to block spam calls on iPhone).
- Wondering if you’ve been blocked—or if you blocked someone? Check our quick diagnostics (how to tell if you’re blocked on iPhone or iMessage).
- Review and clean up your lists across Phone/Messages/FaceTime (how to check blocked numbers on iPhone).
- Shut down junk email directly from Mail on iPhone (how to block emails on your iPhone).
Tip: If you use a third-party call-blocking app, its block list stays inside that app. Keep Apple’s list updated too for consistent results.