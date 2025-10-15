iPadOS 26.1 to bring the Apple Vision Pro app to iPad

Apple is preparing iPadOS 26.1, and the Apple Vision Pro companion app finally arrives on iPad. You will manage your headset from a larger screen that fits your daily workflow. The app already launched on iPhone with iOS 18.4 earlier this year. Apple positions the iPad release as the next step for a unified setup experience.

You will browse spatial content, queue downloads, and track progress without juggling multiple devices. The interface favors quick actions that help you start or resume experiences faster.

What the app adds on iPad

Apple says the Discover page highlights curated recommendations for new and noteworthy spatial experiences. Those picks surface titles you might miss while scrolling busy storefronts. You also get a clear path to tips that actually improve everyday use. Apple describes guidance that shortens setup friction and reduces common confusion for first-time owners.

The My Vision Pro page centralizes the details you often need fast. You can check the current visionOS version, find the serial number, and manage Personalized Spatial Audio.

Personalized Spatial Audio setup benefits from the iPad’s screen size and stability. You complete measurements, confirm results, and return to your library without hunting through menus.

For iPad owners

Many of you use iPad as a planning and control surface already. Moving queue management and device info to iPad reduces context switching during work or play. Creators will appreciate previewing discovery lists beside notes and project boards. Students gain a calmer space for downloading apps and reviewing tips during class or study breaks.

Apple today announced new Apple Vision Pro and iPad Pro models using the M5 chip. That hardware pairing signals a longer runway for richer spatial experiences and tight integration.

Timing remains near term, with Apple targeting iPadOS 26.1 for late October or early November. You can expect the Vision Pro app to land alongside that software update window.