iPhone 6 Plus and iPad Mini 4 join Apple’s Obsolete and Vintage list

If you own an iPhone 6 Plus, or an iPad Mini 4, you might be surprised to know that these devices have been added to Apple’s list of Obsolete and Vintage products. Apple today expanded its roster of Vintage and Obsolete devices, with several older iPhones and iPads joining the list.

The iPhone 6 Plus was launched almost a decade ago, next to its younger sibling, iPhone 6 in September 2014. It wears the hat of revolutionizing the iPhone design, ditching the traditional design and placing the power button on the left instead of the top. Along with the iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Mini 4 also made it to the Vintage list, which came around a year later, in September 2015. More importantly, the younger sibling — the iPhone 6 — had joined the Vintage list about two years ago.

Once Apple adds a product to its list of Obsolete devices, the devices are no longer eligible for hardware services and repairs through Apple Stores and its service providers. This means if your iPhone 6 Plus stops working, you might have to turn to a third-party service center, and the repair isn’t guaranteed either. Furthermore, Apple applies the Obsolete label once a product has been out of distribution for seven years.

Notably, the PRODUCT(RED) variants of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have also joined the list of Apple Vintage products, however, the other color variants remain unaffected.

Moreover, the company puts a Vintage label once the product has not been on sale for over five years, however, unlike an Obsolete product, Apple will continue to offer repairs at Apple Stores and other authorized service partners. You can check out the full list of all Apple’s Vintage and Obsolete products here.

Separately, Apple had added the mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro with CD Drive to its list of Obsolete products earlier this year.