iPhone Mirroring gets Live Activities in macOS Tahoe

Apple has expanded iPhone Mirroring in macOS Tahoe with a major update: support for Live Activities. The feature first arrived in macOS Sequoia last year and quickly became one of the strongest examples of how iPhone and Mac can work together. With Tahoe, Apple takes it further by letting your Mac display real-time iPhone updates directly in the menu bar.

Live Activities on the Mac

In macOS Tahoe, Live Activities from your iPhone now appear in the menu bar. Depending on space, you’ll either see a compact activity view or a small icon. A single click expands it to show full details, while a double-click opens the source app on your iPhone through iPhone Mirroring. The result feels seamless, giving you access to real-time updates without constantly picking up your phone.

Notifications and Live Activities from your iPhone also sync automatically. Clear a notification on your iPhone, and it disappears from your Mac as well. If your iPhone is nearby, interacting with a notification or Live Activity opens the corresponding app in iPhone Mirroring, so you can continue the task directly.

Managing Notifications and Live Activities

Apple outlines clear controls for how these features work. Once iPhone Mirroring is connected, your Mac will keep receiving notifications and Live Activities even when you’re not actively using it. If you own more than one iPhone signed in to the same Apple ID, you can select which device your Mac mirrors.

On Mac:

Open Apple menu > System Settings.

Go to Notifications and toggle “Allow notifications from iPhone.”

Control Live Activities individually or turn them off completely.

Dismiss a Live Activity from the menu bar by clicking its close button.

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > Notifications, then select the app.

Toggle “Show on Mac” to stop notifications from appearing on your Mac.

For Live Activities, go to Settings > Apps > [App Name] > Live Activities, and switch them on or off.

To manage which Macs receive updates, go to Settings > General > AirPlay & Continuity > iPhone Mirroring.

iPhone Mirroring with Live Activities makes the Mac more tightly integrated with iOS. You no longer need to check your phone for time-sensitive updates like ride arrivals, deliveries, or live sports scores. Instead, your Mac can display them instantly while you keep working.

Apple’s push for Continuity shows how the company wants every device in its ecosystem to feel like part of the same workflow. iPhone Mirroring with Live Activities in macOS Tahoe is the latest step in that direction.