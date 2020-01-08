Share Your Best iPhone Night Mode Photos to Contest

Starting today through January 29, Apple is holding an iPhone Night Mode contest. Judges will evaluate submissions to determine the five best photos on March 4.

iPhone Night Mode Contest

The photos that win will be displayed in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, Apple.com, and Apple’s Instagram account. They could also appear in Apple stores, on billboards, in digital ad campaigns, or in a third-party photo exhibition.

Night Mode Tips

Night mode automatically comes on in low-light environments. If the yellow Night mode icon is showing, you’re shooting with Night mode.

Night mode determines capture time based on the scene, and displays this time in the Night mode icon. You can tap on the Night mode icon and adjust the slider to Max to extend the capture time.

Try propping up your iPhone or using a tripod for a longer capture time at the darkest time of night.

Rules

Should you choose to submit your photos via social media, the images must be made public. Ineligible submissions include photos that violate or infringe upon another person’s rights, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or any other intellectual property rights or civil rights; contain sexually explicit, nude, obscene, violent or other objectionable or inappropriate content; or in any way disparage Apple or any other person or party. Apple believes strongly that artists should be compensated for their work and will pay a licensing fee to the five winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels. You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use, modify, publish, display, distribute, create derivative works from and reproduce the photo on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Twitter accounts, Apple Instagram (@apple), at Apple Stores, on billboards, Apple Weibo, Apple WeChat, in a third-party public photo exhibition, and any Apple internal exhibitions. Any photograph reproduced will include a photographer credit. If your photo is selected to be featured in marketing materials, you further agree to grant Apple exclusive commercial use of the photo for the life of the license.

