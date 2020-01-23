iPhone Sales in India Increased Six Percent in 2019

iPhone sales in India increased by six percent in 2019, having fallen 43 percent in 2018. The numbers signaled important growth for Apple in a crucial, expanding, market (via Bloomberg News).

Cut Price Boosts iPhone XR Sales

The iPhone XR was the best selling device in India during 2019. That followed Apple cutting the price of the device in the country to $250 midway through the year. Furthermore, Apple also introduced the iPhone 11 at a reduced price there. Researchers at Counterpoint Technology Market Research said that this “helped to gain share during the festive season and in its launch quarter in India.” Company director Tarun Pathak also noted:

Apple is shifting focus from older-generation iPhones to selling the latest models and that is a big change… In 2020, Apple will go all-out on India.

Despite Apple’s increase in sales, the Indian cellphone industry is still dominated by other, cheaper, brands. However, Mr. Pathak’s belief in Apple’s increasing efforts in the country seems accurate, not least because more iPhones are going to be produced in India. It was revealed on Wednesday that one assembler, Wistron, is increasing its production. Foxconn is doing similar.