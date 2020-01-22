Wistron Increasing iPhone Production in India

iPhone assembler Wistron is set to increase its production of Apple’s smartphone in India. Output will be ramped up at a third plant in the country, now that an initial trial period has ended (via Digitimes).

Wistron and Foxconn Up India iPhone Production

The firm’s chairman, Simon Lin, said that the new plant had been constructed faster than expected. It will significantly increase Wistron’s iPhone output in India. The company already builds the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S in two other plants in Bengaluru. Those devices are distributed for sale domestically.

Furthermore, Apple is understood to have expanded iPhone production in India with another assembler, Foxconn. It has begun producing the iPhone XR in the country.