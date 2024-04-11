iPhone SE 4 Just Leaked: You’ll Want One, and It’s Launching in 2025

Apple announced the first iPhone SE in March 2016 to appeal to those looking to buy an iPhone without a big budget. The company has since then released three versions, and it’s just a few months away from presenting the next one. The idea is quite simple: a chassis that packs parts from older models to offer a more affordable option. However, that doesn’t mean Apple compromises on quality. In fact, the iPhone SE is always among the best value-for-money phones on the market.

Tipster Nguyen Phi Hung has leaked new details about this smartphone, and it will reportedly launch in early 2025 to avoid causing conflicts with other iPhone launches. Although, if half of what the insider claims is true, the iPhone SE 4 would become a serious contender to become the best mid-range phone on the market. And some people might even regret buying the iPhone 15.

According to the leaker, Apple will use an iPhone 13 chassis this time, but with only one camera on the back. The display will be 6.1 inches, and have a small notch —forget the Dynamic Island for now—. Following the current trend, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a USB-C port. It’ll have the A16 Bionic chip, which is the same one the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have.

Regarding the camera, it will record in 1080p, have cinematic mode, but lack night mode. The display won’t be protected with Ceramic Shield, a technology used in almost every iPhone to make them more resistant. However, we expect the iPhone SE 4 to cost around $450, so these compromises make sense. It’s clearly not as good as an iPhone 15. Although, at half the price, it could attract lots of customers who don’t want to spend $800 on a phone.

