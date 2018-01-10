iPhone Slowdown Controversy Piles Up With Senator Asking for Answers

In a letter sent to Apple this week, U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD), Chairman of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, said the company wasn’t transparent enough in the iPhone slowdown issue.

Letter

The Wall Street Journal saw a copy of the letter. Senator Thune asked how Apple has kept track of customer complaints, and whether Apple has considering offering rebates to customers who paid full price for a battery replacement before Apple discounted battery prices.

Apple’s proposed solutions have prompted additional criticism from some customers, particularly its decision not to provide free replacement batteries.

This follows news that the company faces a criminal probe in France. Senator Thune wants an answer to his letter by January 23. This article will be updated when Apple responds.