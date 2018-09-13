Need an iPhone Xs Case? Just Use Your iPhone X Case

Need an iPhone Xs case? The iPhone X and iPhone Xs are the same size, so cases are interchangeable. The same can’t be said for the iPhone XR.

iPhone Xs Case

Redditor u/Phiarectix made a handy chart comparing the sizes of various iPhones. They found that the iPhone Xs and Xs Max are just a smidge thicker than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Although the iPhone X is not listed, we can go on Apple’s comparison webpage to see that the X and Xs are the same width. The iPhone XR is the outlier. It’s thicker than the majority of iPhones, even the iPhone SE. Apple’s webpage doesn’t go earlier than that.

