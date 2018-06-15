iWork 4.1 Update Brings Audio Recording, Improved Smart Annotation

Apple recently updated its iWork suite composed of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. It brings new features like built-in audio recording, improved Smart Annotations, and adding mathematical equations using LaTeX and MathML in iWork 4.1.

Changelog

The full changelog can be found in each app and is pretty long, so I’ll post some of the biggest changes here.

Easily record, edit, and play audio directly on a page.

Smart annotation marks now stretch and wrap to follow your text as you edit.

A new option in Settings > Pages lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll.

Add colors and images to backgrounds in page layout documents.

Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation.

Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars.

Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew.

